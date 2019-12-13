Shudeiko about support to Belarusian Paralympians: The financial and moral support is incredible

Secretary General of the Paralympic Committee of Belarus Nikolai Shudeiko told about state support to the Belarusian Paralympians, BelTA informs.



"We are grateful that we are not left alone with this problem. The state and personally President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko supported our Paralympic Committee. A lot of useful events were held in order to inform the public about the existing circumstances, and in order to somehow express the collective, popular support for the Paralympic sport and the Paralympians personally. I would like to thank everybody: the government, the state, the legislative bodies and our Parliament. We are pleased, the guys are all touched. I think it will encourage them to continue. And we have enough opportunities. There is a national Paralympic team, 29 guys plus three coaches, that is, people are supported by the state. In recognition of their services, they get state awards and titles of the honored masters of sport and coaches. That's why the financial and moral support is incredible," said Nikolai Shudeiko.



