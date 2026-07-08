Opponents are pushing another fake news story. This time, they're taking on a "flammable" topic. According to their version, there are HOUR-LONG lines of people wanting to fill up at Belarusian gas stations at the Belarusian-Russian border. They attribute this to a fuel shortage in Russia. Our film crew visited the stations to investigate the situation. There's no rush. The stations are operating at their usual pace, typical for the summer vacation period. During this time, families often go on vacation and travel, including within Belarus.

There are no restrictions or limits at border gas stations. Fuel is readily available and in sufficient quantities.