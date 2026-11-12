“No Single Republic Can Cope Alone”: Former Kyrgyz Defence Official on the CSTO’s Role

Strengthening cooperation among countries within the CSTO is dictated by the times and by the situation that is taking shape at our borders.

When the situation in the world is tense, the CSTO acquires very great importance. This opinion was shared by former First Deputy Minister of Defence of Kyrgyzstan Murat Beishenov.

“The CSTO is the only ‘umbrella’ that can really ensure security in the case of traditional threats. These are international terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, cybersecurity and illegal migration. No single republic can cope with such threats on its own. And the example of that is Kazakhstan. When the events took place in Kazakhstan in 2022, the CSTO showed that this organisation is capable and very clearly fulfilled its function. Now the CSTO needs to be given a new look. And work is under way in this regard,” Murat Beishenov noted.