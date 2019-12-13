Nobel Peace Laureate Barack Obama was convinced that war was a must

Every year on the day of the dynamite king's death, a mourning party gathers in Stockholm and then in Oslo. Music is played, the hall is decorated with flowers (freshly cut from the site of Alfred Nobel's death). And the whole mournful and ritualistic procession ends with the presentation of golden portraits to those who have done "the greatest service to mankind." Encouraging science and the pursuit of peace is, of course, a good thing. But, as it turns out, it is quite controversial. Among the laureates was the "father of chemical warfare," Fritz Haber. Nine times the prize for literature was proposed to be given to murderous thug Stanley Tookie. The man didn't get the prize in the end, but the horror is that he had a real chance of getting it.