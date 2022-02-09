Night training with live fire of paratroopers held at Brest training ground

A joint operational exercise of Belarus and Russia "Allied Resolve" will be held (as planned) from February 10 to 20. More than 150 journalists, including foreign media, have been accredited. Three press tours are planned at the moment.



Night training with live shooting of paratroopers was held at Brest firing range. Their task was to practice blocking the illegal armed groups and to fight with sabotage and reconnaissance groups of a conventional enemy. The armored vehicles, mortars, grenade launchers and small arms are involved. The latest technical means are being used. As part of the verification of the response forces of the Union State, the tasks are performed by the complex communication equipment room "Cayman". The crew organized closed video-conference communication, as well as provided open and closed telephone communication of the chief of staff, the battalion commander via 3G network or satellite system.



