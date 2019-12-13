Belarus' NOC expresses its official position on IOC EB decision of March 8

The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus considers the IOC's position regarding the "non-recognition of the election of Viktor Lukashenko as the new President of Belarus' NOC and Dmitry Baskov as a member of the NOC Executive Board" as absolutely unfounded. The NOC quadrennial elective general assembly, which elected the new head and members of the NOC Executive Board, was held with the participation of the entire sports community of the country - champions and medalists of the Games, active athletes, coaches, heads of sports organizations – solely in accordance with the Belarus NOC Charter and the current legislation of the Republic of Belarus.



"We strongly believe that this decision is of a purely political nature and thus runs afoul of the principle ‘sports and politics do not mix'. The actions of the International Olympic Committee are groundless, arbitrary and are based on the policy of double standards, and thereby damage the reputation of the Olympic movement in the international sports arena.



The IOC's statement is not a ground to terminate the mandate of Belarus' NOC leadership.



All athletes, regardless of their political views, continue preparing for the Olympic Games and are treated equally. They participate in Olympic qualification tournaments and the best of them will be included in the national team of Belarus at the Olympic Games based on their sports performance exclusively.



We would like to reiterate that we are ready for meaningful negotiations with the International Olympic Committee. In case the discrimination against the Belarusian Olympic movement continues, we reserve the right to appeal against this decision under international sports law."



