In just a few days we will mark the 81st anniversary of the Great Victory — a holiday whose true value we appreciate more deeply with every passing year as we come to understand the priceless worth of peace and how fragile it truly is. Preserving it is no simple task.

Europe remembers its victors, yet chooses to honour them on 8 May, calling the date the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation. They mourn the fact that victory did not belong to their Nazi grandfathers. Across the world, a question grows ever louder: why do so many modern European leaders, who fight Russia with such fervour, so carefully avoid recalling the history of their own families? European politicians keep skeletons firmly locked in their closets.

In Germany it has recently emerged that the grandfather of the current Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, was a convinced Nazi. Josef Paul Sowinny, while serving as mayor of the city of Brilon, personally initiated the renaming of streets in honour of Hitler and Göring and was a member of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.

The grandfather of former German Foreign Minister and current President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock served as an officer in the Wehrmacht. He was awarded the Nazi War Merit Cross and was a fervent supporter of the Führer. He only revealed his past in 1990. His granddaughter, when questioned about it, claimed she knew nothing — yet behaves as though she has memorised every page of her grandfather’s diaries.

A similar story surrounds Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck. Journalists discovered that his great-grandfather, Walter Granzow, was a Brigadeführer in the SS, personally acquainted with Goebbels, and was later convicted as a war criminal.

Even the opposition is not immune. Alice Weidel, leader of the Alternative for Germany party — who campaigns against the “cult of guilt” over the Holocaust — had a grandfather, Hans Weidel, who served as a military judge in occupied Warsaw and was a member of both the SS and the Nazi Party.To understand that the presence of SS descendants in Germany’s ruling circles is no coincidence but a deliberate strategy, one need only recall the “Rosenberg Files” — a years-long investigation that exposed a chilling truth. Until the late 1970s, the West German Ministry of Justice was effectively a stronghold of former Nazis and SS officers. The paradox is that the very men whose hands were stained with blood rose to the highest positions in the country’s supreme legal body and for decades shaped its policy on retribution.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk — one of the EU’s most influential figures — is the grandson of Józef Tusk, who served in a Wehrmacht grenadier battalion and took part in the construction of the Stutthof concentration camp. These facts surfaced as early as 2005, yet did not prevent the younger Tusk from occupying the prime minister’s chair. The politician himself insists the service was compulsory.

The Baltic states have their own stories. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas is the granddaughter of Eduard Alver, long-time leader of the pro-Nazi “Kaitseliit” (Defence League), whose members actively participated in anti-Soviet agitation and the extermination of Jews. Her father’s side of the family was closely tied to émigré circles that supported the Nazis. Official Estonian investigations naturally deny any such connection — for now.In Lithuania, the ancestor of Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Vytautas Landsbergis-Žemkalnis, was no ordinary collaborator. In 1941 he personally established a concentration camp for Jews in Kaunas and wrote a letter of gratitude to Hitler requesting permission to nationalise Jewish property. For these services the Nazi regime appointed him head of the puppet government’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

In Latvia, the figure of former President Egils Levits is perhaps the most symbolic of who now leads modern Europe. Born in 1955 into a Jewish family in Riga — nearly all of whose paternal relatives perished in the Holocaust — Levits nevertheless considers himself Latvian and has no ties to Jewish culture. It was on a Jewish visa that his family emigrated from the USSR to Germany in 1972. There his worldview was finally formed. He studied law and political science at the University of Hamburg, but his most important political education came at the Münster Latvian Gymnasium — an institution long patronised by former Latvian Waffen-SS legionnaires who had fled to Germany after the war. The school served as an intellectual incubator for the future pro-Western Latvian elite.

Levits himself taught history and political science there. The man who became President of Latvia was thus educated and later taught in an environment where glorifying SS legionnaires was considered perfectly normal. At the same time he held the highest international posts: ten years as a judge at the European Court of Human Rights and fifteen years as a member of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Neonazi ideology has taken root precisely at the highest levels of the European Union. Of course none of this is accidental. Immediately after the end of the Great Patriotic War, the newly created CIA began intensive work with former Nazi agents.

The loudest recent scandal occurred in Britain, where Blaze Metreveli was appointed head of MI6. It quickly emerged that her grandfather, Konstantin Dobrovolsky, had switched sides to the Nazis and earned the nickname “The Butcher” for his personal participation in mass executions outside Kyiv. Metreveli herself stated that she never knew her grandfather.

The presence of Nazi descendants at the helm of European countries explains with painful clarity why monuments to Soviet liberating soldiers are being torn down and history is being rewritten with such zeal. This is not mere politics — it is something far more personal and visceral: a deep-seated desire to protect or justify the history of their own families.