The resigning president of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić stated in an interview that the Americans are capable of playing a decisive role in establishing peace. However, experts differ in their assessments of what is happening.

On the one hand, the USA possesses powerful levers of pressure (weapons supplies, satellite communications and intelligence data); on the other hand, their capabilities are also not unlimited, and a multitude of intertwined interests and contradictions complicate the situation.

“One can agree with this halfway. America is a world power. Some still call it the world hegemon, but not everything is in its power. This is clearly traced with the arrival in the White House of U.S. President Donald Trump, who declared that he would close the Ukrainian question within a day, then a month, now a year,” noted leading research fellow of the Center for Political Science of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Nikolai Veremeev in “Current Interview.”

The war continues as before, but the Americans have noticeably activated. According to the interlocutor, the shuttle diplomacy of American emissaries should lead to positive shifts in the question of settling the Ukrainian conflict in the foreseeable future. But one cannot say that the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis depends on their desire and political will alone.

Some experts express the opinion that the war may cease if the Americans stop supplying weapons, satellite communications and intelligence data. Yes, these are powerful levers of the Americans, but how interested they are in the complete defeat of Ukraine is a big question. “The disconnection of the Starlink system turned out to be sensitive for the Ukrainians. I think that in this way the USA is trying to spur Ukraine toward making a decision on the necessity of entering negotiations. How far the Americans are ready to go in their actions is also a big question. I am inclined to think that this is simply a certain stimulus for the Ukrainians to shift them from the position they occupy,” the staff member of the Center for Political Science of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus suggested.

In October 2026 former U.S. Secretary of State and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, on the air of the MS Now television channel, accused Trump of some collusion with the strongest and a plan to hand control over Europe to President of the RF Vladimir Putin, over the rest of the world to Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping, and leave only the Western Hemisphere for the USA.

“This can be commented on in the logic of pre-election debates. Hillary Clinton is a Democrat, therefore she must act in her role and accuse the Republicans of all mortal sins. I think it is unlikely that the Americans will agree to hand over influence in other regions of the world just like that into the hands of China or Russia and limit themselves to the American continent. This is incredible, therefore the rhetoric is designed only to convince American voters to vote against Donald Trump and his party,” Nikolai Veremeev believes.