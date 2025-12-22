Not just produce, but also sell profitably – the President ordered an increase in exports

Belarus is an export-oriented country. Along with being a socially oriented state, this is our brand both internationally and in domestic policy. This is because it is also for the people.

External supplies generate good revenue for enterprises, which they use for their own development, as well as for wages and working conditions for employees. On the other hand, these are contributions to the budget, which means development of the social sphere, such as the construction of schools or hospitals.

You'll agree, it sounds like an ideal scheme, but it only works in one case. Simply producing a product, even a high-quality one, is no longer enough. It needs to be sold profitably. This is precisely what the head of state emphasized during his Address to the Nation and Parliament.

The head of state cited as an example his extensive foreign business trip, which included, among others, Myanmar, Algeria, and Oman. We need to learn the art of sales from these nations. But the main thing is that our partners already have an interest in our products. Even attracting the interest of such major economic players is already worth a lot.

Take Algeria, for example. It's the largest country in Africa by area, covering over 2 million square kilometers (11 times the size of Belarus). As for population, Algeria is home to 45 million people. The market is impressive. Our trade turnover currently stands at around $50 million. Last year, however, we recorded a record 16-fold increase. You'll agree, this is excellent growth. And it's important to understand that these figures are modest compared to our overall capabilities and potential.

They say it's Africa's time. Belarus could easily add that it's the entire Far East's time. Its share of foreign exports should increase to 30% in the next five years. So, as the President says, there's definitely no tourism now, only efficient business trips abroad. We study the specifics of each market and sell, sell, sell.

So, let's summarize the main export priorities for the five-year period. External exports are expected to increase by 1.2 times (this includes services), with the share of long-distance exports reaching 30%. Another important figure: almost half of the products are knowledge-intensive.

Yesterday, the President signed the State Program for Innovative Development for the Next Five Years. By 2030, the volume of exports of knowledge-intensive and high-tech products is expected to reach 9 billion rubles.