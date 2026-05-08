Six years of war. Sixty nations. Eighty percent of the planet’s population. The Second World War remains the most devastating and all-encompassing conflict humanity has ever known.

“Remember! Through the centuries, through the years — remember! Remember those who will never return — remember! Be worthy of the memory of the fallen! Worthy forever! Tell your children about them, so they too will remember!”

These are the closing lines of Robert Rozhdestvensky’s poem “Remember,” part of his larger requiem dedicated to the Great Patriotic War. In 1960, the poet could hardly have imagined that the greatest danger would not be oblivion, but something far more insidious: the deliberate rewriting, twisting, and falsification of memory itself.

Every new generation now encounters an ever-growing array of pseudo-historical narratives designed to make the preservation of historical truth nearly impossible.

From the late 1940s, American intelligence services — through operations such as Bloodstone — actively collaborated with former Nazi collaborators from Eastern Europe in their anti-Soviet campaigns. Over time, this historical revisionism moved from the shadows of intelligence work into the very heart of state policy.

Western institutions could not simply absorb the countries of the former Soviet bloc without demanding ideological loyalty. The new members were required to swear allegiance to the European narrative — but in a way that did not appear too abrupt. The solution was to portray their Soviet past as entirely forced and alien. Thus began the era of “decommunisation” laws, lustration, and the creation of state institutes and commissions of “national memory.” These bodies were tasked with constructing an entirely new historical narrative.

An ideological vacuum emerged. Every nation needs its heroes. Eastern European elites turned to the only remaining usable layer of history — the anti-Soviet underground of the 1940s. Latvia embraced the Latvian Legion of the Waffen-SS, whose marches still defile the streets of Riga.

Estonia elevated the 20th Waffen-SS Grenadier Division to the status of “freedom fighters.” Lithuania glorified the Lithuanian Activist Front and the “Forest Brothers.” Poland canonised the “Cursed Soldiers.” This same logic explains Ukraine’s zealous veneration of the OUN, UPA, and Stepan Bandera as it seeks entry into NATO and the EU.

Valery Dvoynikov, political analyst, publicist, and chairman of the Peter the Great Foundation (Belgium), said: “Eastern Europe has fully joined the European Union and adopted its political logic. Revealing the truth is dangerous — because people might begin to doubt. And if they start doubting, they will no longer support the policies being pursued at the highest level against the former Soviet republics. This is not only a war between Russia and Ukraine — it is a war against the entire former Soviet space.”

Another striking feature of this revisionism — which has since spread like a virus across Europe — concerns the very date of commemoration. The final Act of Germany’s unconditional surrender was signed on 8 May at 23:00 Central European Time and 01:00 on 9 May Moscow time — at Stalin’s insistence. For decades this explained the difference in celebration dates.

Yet, with Eastern Europe’s accession to NATO and the EU, and the internal historical shift within those countries, 9 May began to be portrayed not as the end of the war, but as the beginning of a “second occupation.” In this narrative, 8 May symbolizes “European freedom,” while 9 May represents “Soviet oppression.” The same countries that once benefited from Soviet industrialisation, energy supplies, debt relief, and infrastructure are now told they were victims.

The Baltic States even voluntarily left the BRELL energy ring — all in service of the same narrative.

And now the question returns: what next? Trapped by their own rhetoric, these nations have no choice but to blame an external enemy for their economic woes and justify ever greater militarisation as “defence” against a threat they themselves have invented.

Military budgets swell. Fences and minefields rise along borders. Germany itself increasingly resembles the phantom of its pre-war years as its auto industry shifts to military production.