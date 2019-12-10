3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus Notary admitted to International Notary Union
The Notary of Belarus has become a full member of the International Union of Notaries. Joining the professional community was approved by all 88 representatives of the association. The first step to this was taken back in 2016. Representatives of the organization have visited Belarus more than once to get acquainted with the work of colleagues.
Cooperation and exchange of experience of notarial practice will help to increase the professionalism of our specialists, as well as improve the quality of service for citizens.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All