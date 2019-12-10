Belarus Notary admitted to International Notary Union

The Notary of Belarus has become a full member of the International Union of Notaries. Joining the professional community was approved by all 88 representatives of the association. The first step to this was taken back in 2016. Representatives of the organization have visited Belarus more than once to get acquainted with the work of colleagues.



Cooperation and exchange of experience of notarial practice will help to increase the professionalism of our specialists, as well as improve the quality of service for citizens.

