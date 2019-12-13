PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

New law on violations of traffic rules takes effect

For some violations, the traffic police inspectors have the right to just warn the drivers. But in case of more serious violations, there will be a fine. By the way, since today, according to the rules, you can put on summer tires. However, the traffic police advises to wait until a stable positive temperature is established.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All