3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New Constitution draft approved by overwhelming majority of Belarusians
Belarusians have made their choice! The new edition of the Constitution has been approved by the overwhelming majority of citizens at a republican referendum! The high attendance of Belarusians at polling stations is a result of serious preliminary work. The new draft of the Constitution has become truly popular. Igor Karpenko, head of the CEC, told about the preliminary results of the voting.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All