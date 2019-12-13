PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New Constitution draft approved by overwhelming majority of Belarusians

Belarusians have made their choice! The new edition of the Constitution has been approved by the overwhelming majority of citizens at a republican referendum! The high attendance of Belarusians at polling stations is a result of serious preliminary work. The new draft of the Constitution has become truly popular. Igor Karpenko, head of the CEC, told about the preliminary results of the voting.


