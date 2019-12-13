3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New draft law on geodesy and cartography to be submitted to House of Representatives
This was reported today by Chairman of the State Property Committee Dmitry Matusevich at a visiting sessionof the Council of the Republic relevant commission in Priluki. Senators demand that ordinary users felt the benefits of innovations in the first place.
Today, senators discussed the practical application of the new presidential decree aimed at involving unused real estate in circulation. It will be useful for both individual citizens and the state as a whole.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All