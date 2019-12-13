EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New draft law on geodesy and cartography to be submitted to House of Representatives

This was reported today by Chairman of the State Property Committee Dmitry Matusevich at a visiting sessionof the Council of the Republic relevant commission in Priluki. Senators demand that ordinary users felt the benefits of innovations in the first place.

Today, senators discussed the practical application of the new presidential decree aimed at involving unused real estate in circulation. It will be useful for both individual citizens and the state as a whole.

