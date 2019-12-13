3.39 RUB
New school getting ready to open in Bobruisk
A new school for a thousand places is being prepared for opening in Bobruisk. It will become the 35th in a row. And it will open the doors in the rapidly growing residential area Molodezhny. The installation of sports grounds is in progress. In the building, works are nearing completion. Parents of schoolchildren help with the arrangement of furniture in the classrooms. There will also be a swimming pool, a gym, a ski center. A barrier-free environment has been created.
There will be 44 classes in the school. 8 of them are for first graders.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People's Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
