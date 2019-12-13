New school getting ready to open in Bobruisk

A new school for a thousand places is being prepared for opening in Bobruisk. It will become the 35th in a row. And it will open the doors in the rapidly growing residential area Molodezhny. The installation of sports grounds is in progress. In the building, works are nearing completion. Parents of schoolchildren help with the arrangement of furniture in the classrooms. There will also be a swimming pool, a gym, a ski center. A barrier-free environment has been created.