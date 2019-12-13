New school opened in Kamennaya Gorka-3 neighborhood

A new secondary school №52 has opened here. More than 2000 children will attend school. which has its own swimming pool and gym. A pre-profile class of Ministry of Emergency Situations was opened for the 8th graders. And lego-design, work-technology and programming will be taught in a special class. Head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko came to congratulate students, teachers and parents on the Day of Knowledge.



Igor Sergeenko, Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus: "This school will form its own traditions, style. There will be its own Olympiads, athletes. It all depends on the staff, the attitude to work. A new team of teachers is being formed in this school, 80% of teachers in our country have the highest and first category. We have the highest intellectual potential."



