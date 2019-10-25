3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New equipment put into service of military units and formations of Belarus
Among the novelties of the domestic military industry there is Horizont tropo-sphere communication station, it is able to provide data transmission at a rate of 8 megabits per second at a distance of up to 300 kilometers, as well as Bogatyr-2, Cayman-KAS and the Belarusian-Chinese development "Dragon". All equipment has already passed the test drive in Russia at the Mulino training ground during the Union Shield 2019 exercise. The communication complexes were highly appreciated by the command.
The presentation of the military industry products took place at the solemn meeting, where the military demonstrated the capabilities of the military command posts with the use of high technologies.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All