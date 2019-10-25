New equipment put into service of military units and formations of Belarus

Among the novelties of the domestic military industry there is Horizont tropo-sphere communication station, it is able to provide data transmission at a rate of 8 megabits per second at a distance of up to 300 kilometers, as well as Bogatyr-2, Cayman-KAS and the Belarusian-Chinese development "Dragon". All equipment has already passed the test drive in Russia at the Mulino training ground during the Union Shield 2019 exercise. The communication complexes were highly appreciated by the command.



The presentation of the military industry products took place at the solemn meeting, where the military demonstrated the capabilities of the military command posts with the use of high technologies.



