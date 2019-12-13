Novelty from Belarusian scientists: domestic hybrid onion shows high yield and storage life of 8 months

In the conditions of the global economic crisis, the first priority for Belarus is to ensure its own food security. And here our scientists have a big role to play. For example, 95% of seeds for annual onions are imported from abroad, mainly from the Netherlands. The situation may be corrected by domestic hybrid. This sort was tested and has already shown a high yield: 80 tons per hectare. In addition, the shelf life of the hybrid is 8 months, it's more than any other analogues have.