New talk show "Reflections about Poland" launched by International Radio Belarus

Filling the gap of Poles' awareness about the real state of affairs in their country. A new talk show "Thoughts on Poland" is launched by the International Radio Belarus. There will be four experts in the studio: political scientist Petr Petrovsky, his Polish colleague Daniel Mikusek, chairman of the "Eliza Orzeszko Society" Arkady Gartung and Polish expert, refugee from Great Britain, Pawel Janski. Having a direct relation to Polish culture, they will lead a discussion in Polish, dispel fakes about Belarusian everyday life and discuss how to talk to the elites of the West.

A lot of Poles in Poland treat Belarus in a kind, respectful, neighborly way. And these people have a very great need for information. Our resources, which are produced in the Republic of Belarus, are simply blocked in Poland, unfortunately. Sanctions are being imposed. It would be very interesting for us to get feedback. That is why we are counting on the fact that this will be a multimedia project. It will not only be broadcast on the radio. We plan to post the video version of this project on various video hosting sites, such as YouTube - traditional and widely known to everyone, we plan to use some other platforms, which are in great demand among Poles.