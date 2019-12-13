Belarusian polar explorers convey New Year video greeting to viewers of Belarus 1 TV channel

Our polar explorers send their warmest greetings to the Belarusians. The 14th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition continues its work on the coldest continent of the planet. A team of 11 specialists led by permanent leader Alexey Gaidashov recorded the traditional New Year video address to the viewers of Belarus 1.



Each member of the 14th Antarctic Expedition which started in November performs his scientific task: they are working on identification of active enzymes which can be used for the development of new types of medicines. Besides, the specialists are building the Belarusian polar station "Vechernyaya Mountain".



