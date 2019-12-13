PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus to host traditional New Year Ball

More than six hundred guests will participate in famous Hollywood movies: the main theme of this night is cinema in synthesis with the opera. There will be 156 pairs on the dance floor. The celebration will last until 2:00 a.m.

