New Year Ball at Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus

The Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus is celebrating the Old New Year with New Year's Ball. The Opera and Ballet Theatre was the first in the country to hold such a major dance celebration. More than six hundred guests are expected. Tickets were bought not only by residents of neighboring countries, but by spectators from France, USA, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland.



The entire space of the theatre is involved. That's over 2,000 square meters. There are six photographic zones for those who want to make pictures as a memory. As the organizers promised, you can dance here at any location!



