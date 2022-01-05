New Year fairy tale for children from all over Belarus at Palace of Independence
The place, where festive awards are usually held, changed its role for a few hours. The Palace of Independence hosted a children's matinee. Hundreds of young Belarusians from multi-child families, orphans or children left without parental care, as well as excellent students, athletes and artists from all over the country gathered in one of the symbols of the country's sovereignty for the theatrical show "Magic Road".