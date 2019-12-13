3.42 RUB
Newly discovered information about genocide of Belarusian people presented in Berezino
An exposition of the local information and local history center tells about the tragic pages of the forties of the last century in the Berezino District. It presents documents and photos, artifacts found on the battlefields, as well as detailed information about the partisan movement and underground of the region, newly discovered information about the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War.
