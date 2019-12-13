PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Newly discovered information about genocide of Belarusian people presented in Berezino

An exposition of the local information and local history center tells about the tragic pages of the forties of the last century in the Berezino District. It presents documents and photos, artifacts found on the battlefields, as well as detailed information about the partisan movement and underground of the region, newly discovered information about the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All