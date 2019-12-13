3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
News from logistics center for refugees: 11th morning of waiting for humanitarian corridor
Belarus 1 continues to follow the situation at the border with Poland. Refugees are still hoping to get to the European Union and do not want to return home. There is no future for them there. They are waiting for the decisions of the European authorities, in particular, official Warsaw, which stubbornly refuses to open either a humanitarian corridor, or its doors. The Belarusians do their best to help the foreigners.
Some of the migrants have already spent the second night in the logistics center providing everything they needed: food, water, warm clothing, and blankets. They also took care of the leisure time of the children: toys were brought for them.
But for another part of the refugees the tenth night at the border once again became a test of their strength and patience.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All