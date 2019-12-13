PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

News from logistics center for refugees: 11th morning of waiting for humanitarian corridor

Belarus 1 continues to follow the situation at the border with Poland. Refugees are still hoping to get to the European Union and do not want to return home. There is no future for them there. They are waiting for the decisions of the European authorities, in particular, official Warsaw, which stubbornly refuses to open either a humanitarian corridor, or its doors. The Belarusians do their best to help the foreigners.

Some of the migrants have already spent the second night in the logistics center providing everything they needed: food, water, warm clothing, and blankets. They also took care of the leisure time of the children: toys were brought for them.

But for another part of the refugees the tenth night at the border once again became a test of their strength and patience.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All