Innovations in the tax sphere commented by Tax Ministry
One-time payment for recovery for state employees will be excluded from income tax. They also increased the amount of gift income, which will not be taxed. This is 7003 rubles. Previously, this figure was less. Similar measures will affect the insurance. Taxes will not be levied on the sale of one car per year and one apartment for 5 years.
Some amendments to tax legislation will affect individual entrepreneurs directly. So, from January 1, VAT must be paid to those whose income from the sale or provision of services exceeds 441,000 rubles. Previously it was 420,000. And lawyers and notaries will receive a deduction at an income level of 2126 rubles. The amount of the deduction will increase by 7 rubles.
