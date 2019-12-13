Getting trade permits to be facilitated, comments by Chairman of State Property Committee

The process of allocation of land plots for stalls will become simpler. This was stated by Chairman of the State Property Committee of Belarus Dmitry Matusevich in the program "Panorama" on TV channel Belarus 1.



"One of the innovations, which will be pleasant for business, will be the possibility of the allocation of land for stalls. For example, during the season you have to put a seasonal facility on the beach. It used to take a significant amount of time and money. Now it will be preferential", noted Dmitry Matusevich.



