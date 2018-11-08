3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New era of Belarusian television to be opened by up-to-date mobile TV stations
We are expanding the technical base in order to make the picture even better and in line with global broadcasting trends. Professional TV on wheels is created according to all customer requirements. Thus, the equipment for Belteleradiocompany will be individual. Each teleplatform contains technical stuff fr om the leading global manufacturers.
Mobile television stations are designed for filming outside the usual pavilions. Each set of MTS has a total of 20 cameras. In addition, there are mobile studios with 4 cameras that can work separately from the main platform. The accompanying vehicle is designed for the transportation of all equipment and personnel.
At first glance, this is just a specialized truck. But it has hidden features. On the roofs, the kit is equipped with platforms for cameras. Thus, in any conditions, wh ere a television pavilion unfolds in the open air, there is a beautiful panoramic general plan from the top point.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All