New era of Belarusian television to be opened by up-to-date mobile TV stations

We are expanding the technical base in order to make the picture even better and in line with global broadcasting trends. Professional TV on wheels is created according to all customer requirements. Thus, the equipment for Belteleradiocompany will be individual. Each teleplatform contains technical stuff fr om the leading global manufacturers.

Mobile television stations are designed for filming outside the usual pavilions. Each set of MTS has a total of 20 cameras. In addition, there are mobile studios with 4 cameras that can work separately from the main platform. The accompanying vehicle is designed for the transportation of all equipment and personnel.