New MAZ electric buses start to run in Minsk

Particular attention is paid to environmentally friendly cars. So, from now on there are 93 electric buses in the car parks of Minsk. They were replenished with 4 newest MAZ electric buses. The first car left the city streets today. It will be working on route 69 Masyukovshchina - Railway Station. Eco-transport is charged in the park at night and can travel up to 300 kilometers for a single charge.

The MAZ electric bus is distinguished by its stylish silhouette and design. Visually, it looks like a third generation bus. For passengers, a spacious cabin, air conditioning, USB ports for charging smartphones are provided.