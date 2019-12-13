New prospects for "Belaruskali" opened

A significant event in the potash industry of Belarus. Excavation of a new mine started in Soligorsk District. For Belaruskali, this is the development of a raw material base. The new mine will provide more than 800 jobs. During the launch ceremony, they talked about the successes of the current year, and this is over 11 million tons of produced potash fertilizers and the export of products to 110 countries.

Ivan Golovaty, General Director of JSC "Belaruskali":

"We will complete the shaft sinking within 1,5 to 2 years. Today we not only extract but also carefully process the mined ore. And every year we introduce new technological schemes. And it is gratifying that over the past 10 years we have been working with Belarusian equipment. And this is about 85%. A mining machine-building cluster has developed in Belarus."