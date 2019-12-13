New routes for water transport opened in Minsk

The temperature in many regions of our country will be +30, +34 °С this afternoon, and in some places it will rise up to +36 °С. Thunderstorms are possible. One can also freshen up on boat trips. In the capital, cruises on the motor ship "Svisloch" depart from the pier on the Komsomolskoye Lake. This year, its route was updated and supplemented. There are also catamarans, boats and wakeboard rentals on the waterways of Minsk.