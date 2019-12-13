3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New routes for water transport opened in Minsk
The temperature in many regions of our country will be +30, +34 °С this afternoon, and in some places it will rise up to +36 °С. Thunderstorms are possible. One can also freshen up on boat trips. In the capital, cruises on the motor ship "Svisloch" depart from the pier on the Komsomolskoye Lake. This year, its route was updated and supplemented. There are also catamarans, boats and wakeboard rentals on the waterways of Minsk.
Water safety
The key to a safe trip is instructing passengers before traveling and issuing protective vests. Water safety employees and rescuers remind that danger can also wait on the land. It is worth wearing a hat under the sun to avoid sunstroke.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All