New routes for water transport opened in Minsk

The temperature in many regions of our country will be +30, +34 °С this afternoon, and in some places it will rise up to +36 °С. Thunderstorms are possible. One can also freshen up on boat trips. In the capital, cruises on the motor ship "Svisloch" depart from the pier on the Komsomolskoye Lake. This year, its route was updated and supplemented. There are also catamarans, boats and wakeboard rentals on the waterways of Minsk.

Water safety

The key to a safe trip is instructing passengers before traveling and issuing protective vests. Water safety employees and rescuers remind that danger can also wait on the land. It is worth wearing a hat under the sun to avoid sunstroke.

