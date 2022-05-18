New rules for Russian students in Belarus

Since this year, Russian citizens will be able to enter Belarusian universities with the certificates of the USE, held in Russia for the paid form of education - this was told by the head of the main department of vocational education at the Ministry of Education of Belarus Sergei Kasperovich.



Traditionally, Russian citizens have the same rights as the Belarusian applicants for admission to our universities within the Union State. In addition, they can be admitted to study based on the results of the interview as foreign nationals.



This year's enrollment plan for the state-funded form of higher education will be about 27 thousand people, while the number of fee-paying students will be slightly over 25 thousand.



Sergei Kaspiarovich, head of the main department of vocational education of the Ministry of Education of Belarus:



The structure of admission is adjusted annually in terms of increasing admission to the specialties demanded by the economy - this year we will increase admission to the specialties of engineering and technology, medicine and agriculture.



Admission to Belarusian universities starts on July 18 and ends on July 24. This year, the applicants should not expect major changes in admission: the innovations of the updated Education Code will take effect in 2023. In particular, two tests in one of the state languages and mathematics will be replaced by an exam.



