New traffic rules: At what age and at what speed is it allowed to drive personal mobility devices?

Amendments to traffic regulations come into force in Belarus on October 27. The main innovations will affect the new types of vehicles. There are rules for electric scooters, monocycles, gimbals and other fashionable gadgets. All of them are now called personal mobility devices according to traffic rules.



According to Head of the Department of State Traffic Police Veronica Romankova, the personal mobility devices can be used from the age of 14. "This is important, because parents often buy such gifts as electric scooters, monocars and Segways for their young children for their birthday," continued Veronica Romankova. - Dear parents, first make sure of the features, including age, and then allow your child to ride on such a scooter according to the new traffic rules."



The drivers of electric scooters, gyroscooters and monocars are considered to be pedestrians.



All who move on electric scooters, who move on gyroscooters or roller skates are pedestrians. It is not allowed to move on them faster than 25 km/h and it is not allowed to drive the under the influence of alcohol.



