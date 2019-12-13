PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

New recommendations on organization of medical care for patients with COVID-19

Specialists of the Ministry of Health have developed new recommendations on the organization of medical care for patients with coronavirus infection. The corresponding decree was signed by the acting Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich. This order approved the instruction on the procedure for organizing an epidemiological investigation of cases of COVID-19 infection, medical supervision and medical assistance to contacts of the first and second levels.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All