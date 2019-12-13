3.40 RUB
Minsk plans to open new subway stations in 2 years
Construction of new subway stations continues in Minsk. The Alesya mechanized complex is laying the left tunnel in the section from Aerodromnaya to Nemorshanskiy Garden. It is planned to connect the underground highway with the terminal station "Slutsk Hotel" by the end of the year. Station "Aerodromnaya" is ready most of all. Construction and installation work is being completed there, and finishing has begun in part. By the way, a transfer hub was laid on the fourth line here.
The first passengers are planned to be received by the new subway stations in 2 years. The line will expand to the north in the direction of Zeleny Lug. The construction of the fourth branch is planned to be completed by 2028.
