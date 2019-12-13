3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
New rates of single tax for entrepreneurs
As of this month, entrepreneurs will be paying a single tax at new rates. In order to switch to the new system, you need to submit a declaration to the inspector in time and find out the approximate amount you will have to pay for the year. If you have an electronic signature, you can do this from home, through a personal account. As for the self-employed persons, the number of taxpayers increased by almost 2.5 times last year and almost tripled the tax receipts.
