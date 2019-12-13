New evidence of violence against migrants by Lithuanian border guards appear

New evidence of the atrocities of the Lithuanian border guards. Several groups of migrants, citizens of India and Cuba, were found at Molodechno border post. These people were beaten and then forcibly escorted to the territory of Belarus. All refugees have traces of severe beatings on their bodies. According to foreigners, the Lithuanian security forces treated them inhumanly. Currently, the migrants are on the borderline, the Belarusian side provided them with first aid.