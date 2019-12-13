3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New evidence of violence against migrants by Lithuanian border guards appear
New evidence of the atrocities of the Lithuanian border guards. Several groups of migrants, citizens of India and Cuba, were found at Molodechno border post. These people were beaten and then forcibly escorted to the territory of Belarus. All refugees have traces of severe beatings on their bodies. According to foreigners, the Lithuanian security forces treated them inhumanly. Currently, the migrants are on the borderline, the Belarusian side provided them with first aid.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All