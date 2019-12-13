New bicycle sheds and parking lots to appear in Minsk

At least 20 new bicycle parking lots will appear in the capital. The locations are being determined. One shed, on average, is designed for 30 bicycles. There are about 50 such facilities in Minsk, and they accommodate almost 1.5 thousand bicycles.



This year two paid closed parking lots are also planned to be put into operation. In total there are more than 100 guarded parking lots for almost 27 thousand cars in Minsk now.



