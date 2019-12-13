3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New bicycle sheds and parking lots to appear in Minsk
At least 20 new bicycle parking lots will appear in the capital. The locations are being determined. One shed, on average, is designed for 30 bicycles. There are about 50 such facilities in Minsk, and they accommodate almost 1.5 thousand bicycles.
This year two paid closed parking lots are also planned to be put into operation. In total there are more than 100 guarded parking lots for almost 27 thousand cars in Minsk now.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All