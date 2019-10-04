3.42 RUB
Construction of a new building of Minsk Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Transplantology and Hematology continues at 9th Clinical Hospital
Part of the construction is financed from the city budget. The new building on Semashko Street will be ready in a year and a half. It will be equipped with the most modern medical equipment. This will allow, in particular, to increase the number of liver, kidney and lung transplants.
In addition, the hospital will be equipped with devices that will enhance diagnostic capabilities.
