New family-type house opened in Brest

A new family-type house was opened in Brest. The cottage appeared in a residential neighborhood of the city. And they created a barrier-free environment in it. They organized a holiday: with congratulations and gifts. The spouses, Andrey Kozlov and Maria Kozlova, became the parents-educators. Their daughters grew up, and they decided "to start all over again." Now they are raising 2 more boys and 4 girls. According to the head of the family, the decision to become parent-educators was made a long time ago.

In total, there are 58 family-type houses in Brest Region. 387 children live in them.