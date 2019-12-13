3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
New family-type house opened in Brest
A new family-type house was opened in Brest. The cottage appeared in a residential neighborhood of the city. And they created a barrier-free environment in it. They organized a holiday: with congratulations and gifts. The spouses, Andrey Kozlov and Maria Kozlova, became the parents-educators. Their daughters grew up, and they decided "to start all over again." Now they are raising 2 more boys and 4 girls. According to the head of the family, the decision to become parent-educators was made a long time ago.
In total, there are 58 family-type houses in Brest Region. 387 children live in them.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All