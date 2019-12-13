New stage of cooperation between Belarus and China

A new step in the history of international relations between Belarus and China. Today, both sides put their signatures in the memorandum of cooperation. The main vector of the agreement is healthcare. Thus, thanks to a new project of the Minsk Region Executive Committee and a Chinese corporation, a new surgical unit and a modern infectious diseases hospital are planned for construction. The latter is expected to be located in the territory of Borisov. It is engaged in designing various types of medical facilities. Both parties also plan to exchange experience in the production of pharmaceuticals. They are also planning to step up interaction in the spheres of trade cooperation and agriculture. According to Alexander Turchin, the Belarusian side is also interested in implementing a joint project to establish a baby food factory with supplies to China.