Ambassadors of Belarusian diplomatic missions meet with media in Belteleradiocompany

The information confrontation and work with the media. The annual seminar of the heads of diplomatic missions continued in Minsk. Today, the ambassadors discussed information issues within the framework of the training. The venue of the meeting was Belteleradiocompany – this is a new format. The participants met with representatives of the Belarusian media community. The round table discussed the landscape of the global and Belarusian information field. There was a discussion on new forms and directions of cooperation between the mass media and diplomatic missions abroad in the difficult current geopolitical conditions.

“Information work is a very important component of a diplomat's work. We, as an embassy, are on the front lines there, in not the easiest conditions, trying to objectively convey information, the position of the country, our approaches to the external audience. I hope that both Belarusians and Germans will understand each other better through better communication, including through diplomatic information channels, and will allow us to bring interstate relations into some positive framework, which, I am sure, strategically corresponds to peace and security in Europe. This is important.”