3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ambassadors of Belarusian diplomatic missions meet with media in Belteleradiocompany
The information confrontation and work with the media. The annual seminar of the heads of diplomatic missions continued in Minsk. Today, the ambassadors discussed information issues within the framework of the training. The venue of the meeting was Belteleradiocompany – this is a new format. The participants met with representatives of the Belarusian media community. The round table discussed the landscape of the global and Belarusian information field. There was a discussion on new forms and directions of cooperation between the mass media and diplomatic missions abroad in the difficult current geopolitical conditions.
Mr. Denis Sidorenko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Germany:
“Information work is a very important component of a diplomat's work. We, as an embassy, are on the front lines there, in not the easiest conditions, trying to objectively convey information, the position of the country, our approaches to the external audience. I hope that both Belarusians and Germans will understand each other better through better communication, including through diplomatic information channels, and will allow us to bring interstate relations into some positive framework, which, I am sure, strategically corresponds to peace and security in Europe. This is important.”
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All