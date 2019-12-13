Christmas with Belarusian families: Children from Donbass come to Gomel and Novopolotsk for holidays

Children from Donbass have come to Belarus for rest and rehabilitation. About 100 children from Gorlovka and Lisichansk will celebrate Christmas in an atmosphere of friendship, kindness, care and peace. They were accommodated in Gomel and Novopolotsk.

Guests from the liberated territories of Donbass are greeted by Gomel with balloons and songs. The children's program includes daily recreational activities, trips to the circus and a hockey game, excursions, Christmas festivals.

"Our Foundation has been helping children from the liberated territories of Donbass for a long time. We have already managed to improve the health of more than 2 thousand children. Families with many children and people with disabilities come to us. It is impossible to stay in the conditions they are surviving in now. We want to give them at least a short period of peace," said Yulia Malova, a representative of Alexei Talay Foundation.