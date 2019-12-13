New state standard delineates rights and responsibilities of students, teachers, and parents

The state school standard, which came into force this September, divided the rights and responsibilities of all participants in the educational process - a pupil, a teacher and parents. The document regulates the use of mobile devices by students (a whole chapter is devoted to it). During classes, gadgets should be in silent mode. During breaks between lessons the use of mobile devices is allowed for operational communication with parents and other close relatives only in cases of urgent need.



The procedure for dealing with conflict situations is also provided: the class teachers and school psychologists will be involved in resolving them, and parents can also intervene if desired. To do this, it is necessary to apply to the specially created commission for resolving controversial situations.



