PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

New combine harvester PALESSE presented Belarusians at exhibition "Saratov-agro. Field Day - 2019"

This is the main regional platform to demonstrate the latest achievements of agriculture in Russia. 150 companies from 22 Russian regions and foreign countries take part in the forum. The novelty of Gomselmash, a two-drum threshing system in combination with straw separator. It increases the efficiency and speed of the combine up to 10 km/h.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All