New mechanism for voluntary insurance to be launched in Belarus on October 1, 2022
There is good news for those who think about their pension in advance. From October 1, 2022 a new mechanism of voluntary insurance of additional funded pension will take effect. The employees will have the right to make an additional contribution to their cumulative pension, amounting to 10% of their wages. Everyone for whom employers pay mandatory contributions to the Social Security Fund can participate in the program. It will be possible to join it not later than three years before retirement.
