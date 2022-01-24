New neighborhood to be built in Molodechno by 2030

A new neighborhood with a kindergarten, a park and a cycling track will be built in Molodechno by 2030. The project will be implemented in two stages. Within the next three years, 35 thousand square meters of residential space will be built. The houses will be six and nine stories high. There will also be a kindergarten for 320 children and shopping areas, green areas and parking lots will be landscaped. Nearly 60 houses of up to 150 square meters will be built. More than 230 people will move in over the next few years.