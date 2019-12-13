New museum in Khatyn to open to 80th anniversary of tragedy

In the Year of Historical Memory, Belarus recalls the events of the war years with particular reverence. And the other burnt-out villages should be made no less known than Khatyn. This opinion was expressed by Artur Zelski on the International Day of Museums. The director of the world-famous open-air memorial is against interactive events with imitations of gallows, shooting and barn burnings. Facts about the terrible tragedy of the Belarusian people should be presented succinctly and briefly: through photos, short films, statistics and family education. "Khatyn" as a symbol of genocide of the Belarusian people should motivate historians and local researchers to find facts about the extermination of villages by the Nazis. And it is too early to put an end to the knowledge of the Khatyn disaster.

There is a lot of work to be done. There is a huge array of documents. This is a national archive and not only. There are surviving documents in German archives. No one has ever studied this array, for a million different reasons these documents, as a rule, remain inaccessible. As for the exposition, that is something else. It should never be overloaded with information, because the visitor's attention will be dispersed.

The All-Belarusian youth construction is going on in Khatyn. Thanks to the decree of the President of Belarus signedin March 2023, a museum timed to the 80th anniversary of the Khatyn tragedy, with six exhibition halls, is planned to be opened in the territory of the memorial.