New Tax Code takes effect in Belarus

The updated document came into force on January 1 as a result of big work on improving tax rules and simplifying the collection of fees.

The code gives time to correct the violations without blocking account transactions. Also, the amount of penalties is limited to the amount of outstanding tax. And individual entrepreneurs were offered a choice of tax regime. For individuals, the territorial principle of service was abolished. And for those, who are in a difficult life situation, for the first time they provide a delay in paying taxes.