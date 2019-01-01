3.43 RUB
New Tax Code takes effect in Belarus
The updated document came into force on January 1 as a result of big work on improving tax rules and simplifying the collection of fees.
The code gives time to correct the violations without blocking account transactions. Also, the amount of penalties is limited to the amount of outstanding tax. And individual entrepreneurs were offered a choice of tax regime. For individuals, the territorial principle of service was abolished. And for those, who are in a difficult life situation, for the first time they provide a delay in paying taxes.
Ella Selitskaya, Deputy Minister for Taxes and Levies of Belarus: “The possibility of providing tax payment delay for up to 1 year is envisaged. In addition, the code extended the deadline for filing tax returns. It was moved from the beginning to the end of March”.
