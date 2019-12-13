PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New draft Constitution discussed in Vitebsk at meeting with region's active core

The role of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, preservation of historical memory, family values in the new draft of the Basic Law of the country is actively discussed in the regions. A constructive dialogue was held in Vitebsk during the meeting with the active core of the region. The deputies, representatives of public associations and enterprises, doctors and teachers joined the national discussion.

Multi-child families, representatives of the older generation are concerned about the issues of social responsibility of the state, preservation of social support, and the pension system. In each of these areas we see target groups that are interested in certain things. In addition, we see this in the appeals that come from concerned citizens in the form of written appeals, appeals via the Internet, to our Administration and our legal centers.
Maksim Ryzhenkov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration

